Woman shot during dispute over rent at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A dispute over rent led to a woman being shot at her apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment building at 396 Brownlee Road around 10 p.m. and learned the victim had already taken herself Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta police said in a news release. The injured woman has not been publicly identified.

Officers met up with the woman at Grady, where she was treated for her gunshot wound, police said. According to the initial investigation, the shooting happened after the woman got involved in a physical fight about rent payment with a property manager.

Police did not say if any charges had been filed in the case, which remains under investigation. One person of interest was detained at the scene, police spokesman Capt. Jeff Childers told Channel 2 Action News. Childers also told the news station that another person at the scene was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

