Woman sentenced to 5 years in theft of $1.3M from state assistance program

“Lyke abused her trusted counselor position to line her own pockets,” Keri Farley of FBI Atlanta said. “The FBI and our partners will not tolerate anyone driven by personal greed to steal American taxpayer money that should be going to those who need it.”

They were charged earlier this year with one count of conspiring to commit federal program theft. By October, both had pleaded guilty.

In addition to her five-year prison sentence, Lyke will spend three years on supervised release and was ordered to pay the more than $1.3 million back in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education and the GVRA.

“This sentence provides accountability for an absolutely brazen crime that resulted in the largest criminal fraud OIG has ever investigated,” state Inspector General Scott McAfee said, adding that his office “will continue to uphold the integrity of state programs and ensure taxpayer dollars are used for their intended purpose.”

Gregory is set to be sentenced in January.