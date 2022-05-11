BreakingNews
Woman scuffled with would-be robber at Publix in Buckhead, police say

According to Atlanta police, the woman said an armed man approached her Tuesday in the parking lot of the Publix shopping center on West Paces Ferry Road at Northside Parkway.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A woman said she was held at gunpoint by a would-be robber while she was putting groceries in her car Tuesday afternoon at a Publix in Buckhead.

According to Atlanta police, the woman said the man approached her around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the Publix shopping center on West Paces Ferry Road at Northside Parkway. He brandished a firearm and demanded her belongings, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“A brief scuffle ensued between the victim and suspect, but the victim was able to flee from the suspect,” the spokesperson said. “The suspect then fled on foot.”

The victim was scratched up, but no items of value were taken, according to police. The incident was initially reported as an attempted carjacking.

The gunman has not been identified, and investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, the spokesperson said Wednesday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

