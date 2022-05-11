Woman scuffled with would-be robber at Publix in Buckhead, police say

According to Atlanta police, the woman said the man approached her around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the Publix shopping center on West Paces Ferry Road at Northside Parkway. He brandished a firearm and demanded her belongings, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“A brief scuffle ensued between the victim and suspect, but the victim was able to flee from the suspect,” the spokesperson said. “The suspect then fled on foot.”