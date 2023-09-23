Woman killed, struck by car while helping driver after crash on I-75 in Cobb

A woman was struck by a car and killed Saturday while rendering aid to a driver who was involved in a separate crash on I-75 in Cobb County, police said.

The multi-vehicle wreck that also injured another person took place around 12:40 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Delk Road exit ramp, according to authorities. Marietta police identified the woman killed as 38-year-old Sarah Bolt of Monroe.

An investigation into the crash revealed that a Kia Sedona was traveling south on I-75 approaching the exit for Delk Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Kia traveled across all lanes, struck the median barrier and then traveled across all lanes again before stopping partially in the far right lane of travel, according to officials.

While the SUV was stopped, it was then struck by multiple vehicles, Marietta police said.

At some point, authorities said two pedestrians stopped on the right-hand shoulder and attempted to render aid to the driver of the Sedona and report the crash to police. That’s when a black Dodge Challenger traveling in the far right lane lost control and struck the two pedestrians, police stated.

Bolt was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening and was eventually pronounced dead. The other pedestrian was taken to Grady with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was not injured. Information was not released on those who struck the Kia after the initial crash.

The investigation is ongoing and police did not say if any of the drivers involved would face charges.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact investigator P. Wishon at 770-794-5384.