Woman killed at Clayton County apartment complex ID’d by family as mother of 4

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The family of a woman killed at a Clayton County apartment complex Thursday has identified her as a mother of four.

The woman, identified by family in a GoFundMe campaign as 34-year-old Tonya White, was found by police around 11:30 p.m. in an SUV parked at the Regal Forest Apartments, according to Channel 2 Action News. Investigators have released limited information, but have said that at least one suspect has been arrested.

Explore1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide

Police did not return multiple requests for additional information. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been officially released.

But White’s family wants her name to be shared and remembered, they told Channel 2.

“We just want to make sure that everybody out here in this neighborhood know that we love her and we care about her,” her bother, Gregory White, said.

Her mother, Debbie Grubbs, wrote on the GoFundMe that her daughter “was the most loving and giving person in our family. She was the type to always include any and everyone, including people that she didn’t even know.”

Tonya White was a mother to three girls and one boy, Grubbs wrote. The children were between the ages of 4 and 16, Channel 2 reported.

On Saturday night, the family gathered for a memorial at the apartment complex where she died and canvassed the neighborhood, asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything that day, according to Channel 2.

While police did not disclose the way in which White was killed, Gregory White told Channel 2 that his sister was shot to death.

“I appreciate them showing up and showing us love and all of the family getting together, but we all just hurting together,” he said.

Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
