Woman killed at Clayton County apartment complex ID’d by family as mother of 4

Her mother, Debbie Grubbs, wrote on the GoFundMe that her daughter “was the most loving and giving person in our family. She was the type to always include any and everyone, including people that she didn’t even know.”

Tonya White was a mother to three girls and one boy, Grubbs wrote. The children were between the ages of 4 and 16, Channel 2 reported.

On Saturday night, the family gathered for a memorial at the apartment complex where she died and canvassed the neighborhood, asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything that day, according to Channel 2.

While police did not disclose the way in which White was killed, Gregory White told Channel 2 that his sister was shot to death.

“I appreciate them showing up and showing us love and all of the family getting together, but we all just hurting together,” he said.