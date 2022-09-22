1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide

One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide in Clayton County, police said.
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Trammell Road about 11:30 a.m. regarding a call about a person shot. A woman’s body was found in an SUV in the parking lot of the Regal Forest Apartments, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“After further investigation, it was confirmed that a homicide occurred at the incident location and one arrest was made,” Clayton police said in a statement.
Authorities did not say how the woman was killed or what led up to the incident. The identities of the victim and suspect were not released.
A neighbor told Channel 2 that she heard yelling and officers confront the suspected shooter.
“It’s kinda shocking, especially for over here,” another neighbor, Iris Hunter, told the news station. “Usually here, it’s very quiet. You see children playing and that’s about it.”
The area is less than a mile from Clayton State University and near Morrow Middle School.
