Woman injured in drive-by shooting while sleeping at SW Atlanta home

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Dale Lane after getting reports of a person shot around 3 a.m., Atlanta police said. The woman, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with a wound to her shoulder. She is considered stable, police said.

Officials did not say how many gunshots were fired, but the woman’s house was hit multiple times. The single-family home is located at the end of Dale Lane, which has no outlet, near the interchange between I-285 and Langford Parkway.