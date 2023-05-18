Exclusive
Ex-employees charge racial discrimination at Blue Bird
X

Woman injured in drive-by shooting while sleeping at SW Atlanta home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A woman was grazed by a bullet early Thursday morning when her house in southwest Atlanta was hit with multiple rounds of gunfire while she slept, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Dale Lane after getting reports of a person shot around 3 a.m., Atlanta police said. The woman, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with a wound to her shoulder. She is considered stable, police said.

Officials did not say how many gunshots were fired, but the woman’s house was hit multiple times. The single-family home is located at the end of Dale Lane, which has no outlet, near the interchange between I-285 and Langford Parkway.

No other details have been released, including if the woman was in the house by herself or if any suspects had been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenny Kane

TSA PreCheck members can now use iPhone as ID at ATL checkpoint2h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-employees charge racial discrimination at Blue Bird
34m ago

WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers at Midtown shooting scene
1h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus
5h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus
5h ago

Wellstar starts $100M tech fund months after closing Atlanta hospitals
1h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: 1 in custody after SWAT standoff at Clayton County hotel
1h ago
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers at Midtown shooting scene
1h ago
Active shooter training will close street near Oakland Cemetery today
5h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top