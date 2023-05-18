Woman injured in drive-by shooting while sleeping at SW Atlanta home

A woman was grazed by a bullet early Thursday morning when her house in southwest Atlanta was hit with multiple rounds of gunfire while she slept, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Dale Lane after getting reports of a person shot around 3 a.m., Atlanta police said. The woman, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with a wound to her shoulder. She is considered stable, police said.
Officials did not say how many gunshots were fired, but the woman’s house was hit multiple times. The single-family home is located at the end of Dale Lane, which has no outlet, near the interchange between I-285 and Langford Parkway.
No other details have been released, including if the woman was in the house by herself or if any suspects had been identified.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author