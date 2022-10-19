Woman hospitalized after being caught in crossfire near Atlantic Station

A woman was injured after being caught between two feuding groups who exchanged gunfire while driving through Atlantic Station on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Atlanta police were called about a person shot at the intersection of 17th and State streets around midnight, police said. When they got there, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was described as alert and taken to a hospital.
Investigators said they believe multiple suspects in vehicles were shooting at each other when the victim was struck unintentionally while waiting at a traffic light.
No other details were released by police.
Wednesday’s shooting took place 10 days after a nearly identical incident at Atlantic Station. A woman was shot in the leg on 19th Street shortly before midnight and taken to the hospital, police said. She was also described as a bystander caught in the crossfire after two groups of men began shooting at each other.
A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene, representatives for Atlantic Station said. Because he is a minor, his identity was not released by police.
At least two other people have been inadvertently injured by gunfire at Atlantic Station this year. In one case, a man was seriously injured by an accidental gunshot inside an apartment. He was rushed into surgery after the Aug. 4 shooting.
In January, a woman was injured as she walked past two groups of people who were arguing outside Bowlero, Atlantic Station’s bowling alley, police said at the time. Someone in the group opened fire and struck the woman. She was described as stable and taken to a hospital.
In response to shootings and other violent incidents in recent years, Atlantic Station has invested in its security program and enacted a curfew for minors.
