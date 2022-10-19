Woman hospitalized after being caught in crossfire near Atlantic Station

A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene, representatives for Atlantic Station said. Because he is a minor, his identity was not released by police.

At least two other people have been inadvertently injured by gunfire at Atlantic Station this year. In one case, a man was seriously injured by an accidental gunshot inside an apartment. He was rushed into surgery after the Aug. 4 shooting.

In January, a woman was injured as she walked past two groups of people who were arguing outside Bowlero, Atlantic Station’s bowling alley, police said at the time. Someone in the group opened fire and struck the woman. She was described as stable and taken to a hospital.

In response to shootings and other violent incidents in recent years, Atlantic Station has invested in its security program and enacted a curfew for minors.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.