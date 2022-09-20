Jailed trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case involving teen victim

Two other defendants were arrested along with Thayer and Seabron: Jody Netter of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Raphel Olivia Sewer of Lithonia.

In the original case, Thayer is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment, in addition to multiple trafficking offenses, Carr said. Seabron faces one count of cruelty to children in addition to her trafficking charges.

Thayer and Seabron, along with their co-defendants in the first case, face potential life sentences if convicted of human trafficking, according to the AG.

“Even after making the initial arrests and securing an indictment in our case out of Fulton County, our investigators have not stopped working to identify every victim that may have been sold for sex by these two individuals,” Carr said. “While we are heavily focused on getting traffickers off the street, we are also deeply committed to ensuring that we recover and help every victim within our reach.”