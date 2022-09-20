ajc logo
Jailed trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case involving teen victim

Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who are awaiting trial in Fulton County, were charged with trafficking a 16-year-old in DeKalb County in December 2020, state prosecutors said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
New charges filed in DeKalb as 2 await trial in Fulton

A man and a woman already in jail on charges they trafficked a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County are now facing similar charges related to a 16-year-old girl in DeKalb County, state officials said.

Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who are awaiting trial in the Fulton jail, are accused of selling the 16-year-old for sex in December 2020, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release Tuesday. Their previous charges stem from the case of the 14-year-old who went missing for seven weeks before she was recovered in early 2021, Carr said.

Thayer and Seabron are both charged with one count of human trafficking for sexual servitude in DeKalb.

No further details were released about the circumstances that led to the charges.

The second alleged victim was uncovered in the course of investigating the first case, Carr said. In that case, Thayer and Seabron are accused of keeping the missing teen at a Motel 6 in Fulton and earning money by sexually exploiting her.

Two other defendants were arrested along with Thayer and Seabron: Jody Netter of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Raphel Olivia Sewer of Lithonia.

In the original case, Thayer is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment, in addition to multiple trafficking offenses, Carr said. Seabron faces one count of cruelty to children in addition to her trafficking charges.

Thayer and Seabron, along with their co-defendants in the first case, face potential life sentences if convicted of human trafficking, according to the AG.

“Even after making the initial arrests and securing an indictment in our case out of Fulton County, our investigators have not stopped working to identify every victim that may have been sold for sex by these two individuals,” Carr said. “While we are heavily focused on getting traffickers off the street, we are also deeply committed to ensuring that we recover and help every victim within our reach.”

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

