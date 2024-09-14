Woman found fatally stabbed in SE Atlanta

A woman was found fatally stabbed Friday morning near an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Boulevard, just south of the Southside Beltline trail and near Zoo Atlanta, shortly before noon regarding an unresponsive person. A 25-year-old woman was located with several stab wounds, officials confirmed.
She was pronounced dead on scene and was not publicly identified.
Details on the incident were not immediately available, and no information was released on a possible suspect.
