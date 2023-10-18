BreakingNews
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway's 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Woman found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances at Gwinnett home

1 hour ago
A woman was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances at a home near Stone Mountain early Wednesday morning, leading Gwinnett County police to call in homicide detectives.

Firefighters were sent to the residence on Sheree Trail just after 4 a.m. for an unknown medical call and found a woman in her mid-40s dead, police spokeswoman Sgt. Michele Pihera said. She appeared to have been dead before the 911 call was placed, Pihera said.

The cause and manner of death were not immediately apparent.

The Gwinnett medical examiner was next to respond and requested a police investigation after deeming the woman’s death suspicious. The woman has not been publicly identified as the medical examiner’s office works to notify her next of kin, Pihera said.

“The totality of the scene caused the homicide unit to be dispatched,” Pihera said. “It’s imperative that this death is investigated as if the incident could turn into a criminal investigation.”

Police said the medical examiner will determine how the woman died and if her death should be ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

