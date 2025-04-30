Crime & Public Safety
Woman found dead after argument in Gwinnett home; police say child called 911

Officers, K-9 units search for suspect, who fled the scene.
A woman was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home on Wednesday following an argument with the suspect, police said. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By
16 minutes ago

A woman was found dead in a Gwinnett County home after police said a child called 911 about an argument around midnight Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the home in the 4100 block of Hillsborough Drive in the Oaktree neighborhood and saw the victim, whose name has not been released, spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, and police were told the suspect ran away.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that two children were found inside the home in separate rooms. According to authorities, they were not related to the victim or suspect, and neither was injured.

“It is believed this incident is an isolated domestic argument in which the suspect and victim both knew each other,” Winderweedle said.

Police have been searching for the suspect using K-9 units and the department’s aviation unit, but he has not been located. Officials have not released the suspect’s name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

