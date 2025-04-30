Police told Channel 2 Action News that two children were found inside the home in separate rooms. According to authorities, they were not related to the victim or suspect, and neither was injured.

“It is believed this incident is an isolated domestic argument in which the suspect and victim both knew each other,” Winderweedle said.

Police have been searching for the suspect using K-9 units and the department’s aviation unit, but he has not been located. Officials have not released the suspect’s name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.