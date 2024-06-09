Woman dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Gwinnett strip mall

“Preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic related incident,” Meyers said. “Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and investigating the motive for the shooting.”

There was a graduation party being held at the event venue Saturday night when the shooting happened, Channel 2 Action News reported. The shooter and victim knew each other, but it’s unclear if the gunfire was connected to the party, according to the news station.

No other details were shared by authorities about what led to the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.