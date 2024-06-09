Crime & Public Safety

Woman dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Gwinnett strip mall

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

15 minutes ago

A woman was killed in a domestic-related shooting Saturday night at a strip mall in Gwinnett County, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Stone Mountain Highway near Snellville, where they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound, police spokesperson Officer Mark Meyers said. Her name will be released after next of kin has been notified.

After the shooting, police said the suspect was subdued by witnesses at the strip mall, which is home to a few shops and stores, including a car rental service and an event hall. The suspect was then taken into custody.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic related incident,” Meyers said. “Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and investigating the motive for the shooting.”

There was a graduation party being held at the event venue Saturday night when the shooting happened, Channel 2 Action News reported. The shooter and victim knew each other, but it’s unclear if the gunfire was connected to the party, according to the news station.

No other details were shared by authorities about what led to the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

