Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Arbor Place mall

A 41-year-old woman was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the Arbor Place mall parking lot, according to Douglasville police.

Officers were called at 12:09 p.m Sunday to the Douglas Boulevard mall and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Demetrius Forts, 32, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Forts remained in the hospital Monday, police said.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Porsona Lashelle Holland. She was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

There will be a large law enforcement presence, both seen and unseen, at the carnival which will be at Arbor Place Mall... Posted by Douglasville Police Department on Monday, March 11, 2024

“It is believed Ms. Holland and Mr. Forts were involved in a relationship, and this incident was not a random act of violence,” police said in a social media post.

Sunday’s shooting was the first in several months at metro Atlanta shopping malls.

Last summer, shootings were reported at Southlake Mall and North Point Mall.

Explore A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers

In July 2022, a 16-year-old boy was shot at the Douglas County mall, police said. The teenager survived being shot in the leg.

On Monday, Douglasville police also announced a large law enforcement presence is planned when a carnival begins at the mall Thursday and runs through March 24.

“As a friendly reminder, carnivals are not babysitters,” Douglasville police said in a social media post. “Parents are responsible for making sure their children make good decisions and knowing where they are at all times. Keeping kids out of trouble starts with a parent; by the time we have to get involved it is already too late.”