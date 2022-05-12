ajc logo
X

Woman, 28, dies while in custody at Cobb jail

Eva Kanja, 28, of Smyrna, died while undergoing a mental health evaluation, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

caption arrowCaption
Eva Kanja, 28, of Smyrna, died while undergoing a mental health evaluation, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

A woman who was detained at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Thursday, nearly two weeks after she was arrested at Wellstar Cobb Hospital on a battery charge.

Eva Kanja, 28, of Smyrna, died while undergoing a mental health evaluation, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Information is not yet available as to the cause of death,” the sheriff’s office said.

Kanja was booked into the Cobb jail April 29 on a single misdemeanor count of battery, online jail records show. The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation into her death and has requested an external investigation by the GBI, a spokesman said.

“What I’ve been committed to since Day 1 is providing our detainees with the best health care and support possible so we can save as many lives as possible,” Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said in a statement.

According to Thursday’s news release, the Cobb sheriff’s office is the first in the state to offer 24-hour mental health care to jail detainees.

No further information about the circumstances around Kanja’s death has been released.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
About 20 cars damaged in fire at Marietta hospital parking deck
2h ago
‘It was scary’: Teen describes break-in, SWAT standoff at her Cobb apartment
2h ago
Tara Grinstead case: Jury hears Duke confess, says ‘we cremated her’
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top