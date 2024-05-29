Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days

A construction project underway in Midtown Atlanta will close a portion of Peachtree Street for several days, officials said.

The closure, which began at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Peachtree Street from 5th Street to 6th Street, is likely to cause a few headaches for local businesses and drivers who rely on the area to commute, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation. The section of the road is home to a few restaurants and stores.

Officials said Peachtree Street would reopen by 4 p.m. Saturday. From Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning, only two northbound lanes had been closed.