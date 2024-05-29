Crime & Public Safety

Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days

For construction, of course
A section of Peachtree Street is closed until Saturday to accommodate construction in the area, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A section of Peachtree Street is closed until Saturday to accommodate construction in the area, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
By
49 minutes ago

A construction project underway in Midtown Atlanta will close a portion of Peachtree Street for several days, officials said.

The closure, which began at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Peachtree Street from 5th Street to 6th Street, is likely to cause a few headaches for local businesses and drivers who rely on the area to commute, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation. The section of the road is home to a few restaurants and stores.

Officials said Peachtree Street would reopen by 4 p.m. Saturday. From Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning, only two northbound lanes had been closed.

A portion of Peachtree Street in Midtown will be closed until Saturday, officials said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

To get around the closure, those traveling north on Peachtree Street are advised to turn left onto 5th Street, right onto West Peachtree Street, and another right onto 6th Street before making a left onto Peachtree Street.

Drivers going in the opposite direction should turn left onto 7th Street, right onto Juniper Street, another right onto 5th Street and a left turn back onto Peachtree Street.

Police officers will be at the scene to help with traffic, officials said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Analysis: Brian Kemp plots steps that could shape his political future

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
Lawsuit accuses prison system of violating law to replace healthcare provider
51m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia-filmed “Ozark” lands starring role in Emory economics class
2h ago

Another migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention, second in 2024

Another migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention, second in 2024

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Soccer as medicine? Emory study digs into the sport’s health benefits
The Latest

Credit: TNS

15-year-old shot multiple times in SW Atlanta, police say
Forsyth County bus driver charged with DUI on last day of school
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days
49m ago
OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins
How to find memorable dining in Savannah