Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days

A construction project underway in Midtown Atlanta will close a portion of Peachtree Street for several days, officials said.
The closure, which began at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Peachtree Street from 5th Street to 6th Street, is likely to cause a few headaches for local businesses and drivers who rely on the area to commute, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation. The section of the road is home to a few restaurants and stores.
Officials said Peachtree Street would reopen by 4 p.m. Saturday. From Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning, only two northbound lanes had been closed.
To get around the closure, those traveling north on Peachtree Street are advised to turn left onto 5th Street, right onto West Peachtree Street, and another right onto 6th Street before making a left onto Peachtree Street.
Drivers going in the opposite direction should turn left onto 7th Street, right onto Juniper Street, another right onto 5th Street and a left turn back onto Peachtree Street.
Police officers will be at the scene to help with traffic, officials said.
