Why Atlanta training center opponents will wait for next step on referendum

Opponents of Atlanta’s public safety training center plan to continue collecting signatures for a referendum petition drive aimed at forcing a public vote on the facility.

The Vote to Stop Cop City coalition announced the decision as they wait for clarity from the city of Atlanta on how officials will verify that the group collected enough signatures from registered voters to qualify for a referendum. The group was set to turn in more than 100,000 signatures to the city on Monday, but decided to wait after hearing reports about the process the city will use.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about the signature verification process it will utilize.

A federal court judge recently sided with a group of DeKalb residents who argued they should be able to collect signatures since the project is near the neighborhood. The July ruling by U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen restarted the petitioner’s 60-day window in which the group needs to collect a little more than 58,000 signatures, which accounts for 15% of Atlanta registered voters (388,022) in the 2021 municipal election.

Originally, the group set out a goal to collect more than 70,000 signatures based on the number of registered voters for the 2022 election.

A city’s motion to delay implementation of Cohen’s decision was denied and an appeal to his original ruling has been filed.

Organizers now plan to use the extended timeline to continue collecting signatures until Sept. 23 as they wait for the city to clarify its verification process.

“We’ve laid out what the law calls for and what morality calls for it’s up to the City now to honor the will of the voters,” Kurt Kastorf, counsel for the referendum effort, said in a statement.

The group began collecting signatures on June 21, when interim city clerk Vanessa Waldon approved the referendum petition two weeks after it was submitted. Since then, the group claims to have collected more than 104,000 signatures.

“We’ve collected over 104,000 raw signatures around the City of Atlanta, from Southwest to Buckhead, and the people have decided. Cop City must be put on the ballot,” Mary Hooks, tactical lead for the referendum coalition, said in a statement.

Once the signatures are turned in, they will be sent back to the clerk, who has 50 days to confirm the list has enough signatures of registered voters in the city of Atlanta, and present the petition to the City Council.

If it’s determined valid by council members, they have one week to issue a call for a special referendum election, which will put the question of the controversial training facility in front of voters.

Earlier this month, a resolution was introduced by councilmember Dustin Hillis to hire outside legal counsel to assist with the verification of the signatures. City Council was set to vote on the resolution Monday.

In a statement, the group said they will consider upcoming opportunities for “nonviolent, direct actions to direct the peoples’ frustration with council’s obstruction of the democratic process.”

“If the City needs to see a demonstration of the people’s commitment to this issue, we’re happy to provide one,” Kamau Franklin, Community Movement Builders organizer, said in a statement.

In a memo, organizers suggested the city should use sampling or other statistical methodology to predict whether enough valid signatures exist and engage in a clear and transparent individual analysis only when doubts exist about the signatures’ validity.