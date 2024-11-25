Breaking: ‘Suspicious’ object forces Atlanta police to temporarily close Connector
When to expect the worst Thanksgiving traffic

Twenty-three people were killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving 2023.
By
1 hour ago

Heavier traffic has already started thanks to Thanksgiving, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It’ll be at its worst between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

To help a bit, the GDOT will suspend lane closures on interstates, major state routes and roads near popular shopping areas from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Sunday.

In 2023, 23 people were killed in crashes during the holiday period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. The Georgia State Patrol investigated 610 crashes that injured 289 people last year, officials said.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety wants everyone to make it to their destination to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends, but we ask that everyone prioritize safety,” Col. William Hitchens, commissioner of the GDPS, said in a statement. “Before you get on the road, please make sure that you and your passengers, especially children, are properly restrained. Remember, seatbelts save lives.”

With a record number of travelers expected this year, planning ahead and exercising patience can help avoid tragedy on the roads, experts advise. Even if you’re not planning to venture far from home, remember that Black Friday can bring heavier crowds to retail centers and malls, GDOT advises.

STAY SAFE ON THE ROADS

1. Obey the posted speed limit.

2. Do not drive impaired. Consider a rideshare service or designate a sober driver.

3. Buckle up. Make sure children are properly restrained, too.

4. Pay attention. Limit distractions and remain hands-free of phones.

5. Plan your trip. Minimize stops and pack an emergency roadside kit.

Source: Georgia Department of Public Safety

