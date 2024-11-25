When to expect the worst Thanksgiving traffic

Heavier traffic has already started thanks to Thanksgiving, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It’ll be at its worst between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

To help a bit, the GDOT will suspend lane closures on interstates, major state routes and roads near popular shopping areas from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Sunday.

In 2023, 23 people were killed in crashes during the holiday period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. The Georgia State Patrol investigated 610 crashes that injured 289 people last year, officials said.