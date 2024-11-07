Wheelchair-bound man convicted in Gwinnett fatal shooting, gets life sentence

After the shooting on May 10, 2023, officials said Jones fled the scene in his wheelchair and claimed he shot the victim in self-defense. Marcus Garner, with the DA’s office, said authorities eventually learned that Jones shot Francis “as retribution for being assaulted.”

The two strangers encountered each other at a gas station in the 6300 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, near the intersection with Buford Highway. Surveillance footage showed they exchanged words, and Francis, who was armed with a box cutter, attacked Jones, knocking him out of his wheelchair, Garner confirmed.

Jones was able to get back into his wheelchair and subsequently called a man. That man, identified as Michael Davis, came to the gas station and provided Jones with a handgun, Garner said.

“Jones then wheeled his way toward where Francis was and fired multiple shots,” authorities said.

Francis fell, knocking Jones out of his wheelchair and landing on top of him. Jones then lifted Francis’ body off him, got back into his wheelchair and left the scene, Garner said.

During an interview with police and in court, Jones argued he shot Francis in self-defense. That claim was not believed by the jury, which deliberated for just over four hours before finding Jones guilty.

Davis, who provided Jones with the handgun, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before Jones’ trial.