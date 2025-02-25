Westminster students write thank-you notes to those searching Lake Oconee

But Tuesday afternoon, there was still no sign of the physics teacher and track coach despite extensive searches involving cadaver dogs, boats, divers and helicopters. Jones was last seen Feb. 8, his 50th birthday, when he and his fiancee were on a small boat in the lake.

“I appreciate the time, effort and resources it takes for you to search the lake every day for Mr. Jones, a beloved member of our community, we’re deeply grateful for your tireless efforts,” another student wrote.

Jones' Sun Dolphin Pro 120 fishing vessel was seen circling near the dam on the edge of Putnam and Hancock counties, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. By the time wardens made it to the boat, it had run out of gas, the DNR previously said.

The following day, the body of Joycelyn Wilson was pulled from the water. Wilson, 49, was still holding her cellphone and was wearing a fanny pack containing her ID, some cash and a credit card, investigators later said.

The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division (GA DNR-LED) remains dedicated to the search for Mr. Gary Jones. Residents... Posted by Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR on Monday, February 24, 2025

Jones has still not been found. His shoes were located in the water, and personal items including his wallet and ID were aboard the boat, according to investigators.

Findings from Wilson’s autopsy have not been publicized. But Sills has called the case a “death investigation” rather than a drowning.

The couple had planned to marry March 14. Instead, the funeral was held last week for Wilson, a longtime Spelman College math instructor.

The DNR says its teams are dedicated to finding Jones. In a social media post, the agency said local residents will continue to see ongoing patrols and searches by air.

“This coordinated, multi-agency operation brings together state and local resources, along with volunteers from across Georgia and neighboring states, to aid in the search,” the DNR said on Facebook.

Former students of Jones are among those who have joined in the search, along with numerous other volunteers, including the United Cajun Navy.

“Our whole community is very grateful for all you are doing,” another student wrote.