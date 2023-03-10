X
Dark Mode Toggle

LISTEN: How Atlanta’s public safety center became a national controversy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insider Greg Bluestein is joined by DeKalb County beat reporter Tyler Estep to discuss how Atlanta’s proposed public safety center has become a national controversy.

Our hosts detail how opposition to the training complex has drawn an array of opponents in tense protests that have, at times, turned violent, destructive and even deadly.

Greg also answers your questions from the listener mailbag which you can now call into. The Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline is open 24 hours a day. Record your question for Greg and Patricia and we will play it back and answer it on next Friday’s episode. The number is (770)810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has contributed to the training center fundraising campaign. It is among several Atlanta-based foundations that have contributed.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Tyler Estep on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Braves’ rotation has some questions, but Max Fried is a certainty12h ago

It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
9h ago

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Critics say MARTA’s Five Points renovation plan falls short
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: An embattled Athens prosecutor fuels ‘accountability’ push
21h ago
The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition
LISTEN: Georgia’s Crossover Day is over. What’s next?
Featured

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
8h ago
Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top