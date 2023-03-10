LISTEN: How Atlanta’s public safety center became a national controversy

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insider Greg Bluestein is joined by DeKalb County beat reporter Tyler Estep to discuss how Atlanta’s proposed public safety center has become a national controversy.
Our hosts detail how opposition to the training complex has drawn an array of opponents in tense protests that have, at times, turned violent, destructive and even deadly.
Greg also answers your questions from the listener mailbag which you can now call into. The Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline is open 24 hours a day. Record your question for Greg and Patricia and we will play it back and answer it on next Friday’s episode. The number is (770)810-5297.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has contributed to the training center fundraising campaign. It is among several Atlanta-based foundations that have contributed.