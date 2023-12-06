WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Staying cool with more sunshine and gusty winds

It’ll be breezy again this afternoon, with winds gusting up to 30 mph, Deon said.

“Things will get quiet overnight,” she said. “The winds will start to die down, and under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are going to drop like a rock ... overnight tonight, get those heaters cranked up, get the extra blankets out. You will need them.”

Temperatures will dip down to 32 degrees in the city, and areas to the north and west will be in the mid to upper 20s tonight.

“We will rebound during the afternoon (tomorrow), and by Friday, temperatures will be back into the lower 60s,” Deon said.

Some clouds will start to accumulate then, too, building up to the next chance of rain, which will come on Saturday. Temperatures then will climb into the mid 60s as some showers move in ahead of a cold front. More rain is projected for Sunday, when highs will be back in the upper 50s.

