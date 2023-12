The city of Atlanta is opening its warming center this Wednesday night as temperatures are expected to drop to 30 degrees.

The center is located at Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308. It will be open Wednesday from 8 p.m. through Thursday at 6 a.m.

Atlantans can get transportation to the center beginning at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return rides Thursday morning.