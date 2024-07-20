Crime & Public Safety

Water service disrupted to 5 Buckhead apartment complexes

For the second time this month, thousands of people in Buckhead are without water service due to a water main break.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management informed the public that crews turned off a a six-inch water main at Lakeside Drive and Kingsboro Road in Buckhead, near Lenox Mall. The disruption is affecting two fire hydrants and five apartment complexes, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The affected complexes include The Grandview at 3481 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Flatiron at 3480 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Lenox at 3478 Lakeside Drive, The Villa at Buckhead Heights at 3435 Kingsboro Road and Kingsbury Luxury Apartments at 3443 Kingsboro Road.

Those same five apartments went without water on July 4 due to a break caused by a roughly 2 to 3-foot crack.

Within the past two months, multiple main breaks have left parts of Atlanta, including all of downtown, without water for days. A previous break caused by burst pipes occurred near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive on June 1, and residents had to boil water for several days.

Watershed Management for the city of Atlanta reports on its website that the city may experience up to 30 water main breaks or other emergencies each month.

