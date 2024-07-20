Water service disrupted to 5 Buckhead apartment complexes

For the second time this month, thousands of people in Buckhead are without water service due to a water main break.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management informed the public that crews turned off a a six-inch water main at Lakeside Drive and Kingsboro Road in Buckhead, near Lenox Mall. The disruption is affecting two fire hydrants and five apartment complexes, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The affected complexes include The Grandview at 3481 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Flatiron at 3480 Lakeside Drive, AMLI Lenox at 3478 Lakeside Drive, The Villa at Buckhead Heights at 3435 Kingsboro Road and Kingsbury Luxury Apartments at 3443 Kingsboro Road.