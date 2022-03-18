WATCH: South Carolina murder suspect arrested in NE Atlanta

The video, taken from one officer’s body-worn camera, shows officers swarming the beige sedan at a street corner. Taylor is quickly grabbed from the passenger seat, handcuffed and moved to a patrol car. The woman driving can be seen as she is detained in a separate patrol car.

No details have been released about the circumstances that led to Taylor’s murder charges in South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Taylor was booked March 11 into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains, records show. He is charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.