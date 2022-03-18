WATCH: South Carolina murder suspect arrested in NE Atlanta

A South Carolina man wanted on murder charges in his home state was arrested in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood last week, officials said.
Jason Daiyon Taylor, 21, of Greenville, South Carolina, was taken into custody after a traffic stop near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Monroe Drive, Atlanta police said in a Facebook post. Taylor will face additional drug and weapons charges in Atlanta, according to police.
On March 11, Atlanta police said they were alerted by the GBI that Taylor might be in the area, traveling in a beige Honda Civic. Officers found the car and performed a traffic stop near the Midtown intersection. Both Taylor and the driver, a woman who was not identified, were detained at the scene after officers recognized the suspected killer.
While searching the car, officers found a stolen gun and narcotics in the form of marijuana and prescription medications, the post said.
The video, taken from one officer’s body-worn camera, shows officers swarming the beige sedan at a street corner. Taylor is quickly grabbed from the passenger seat, handcuffed and moved to a patrol car. The woman driving can be seen as she is detained in a separate patrol car.
No details have been released about the circumstances that led to Taylor’s murder charges in South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Taylor was booked March 11 into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains, records show. He is charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
