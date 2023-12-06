WATCH | Road rage suspect opens fire on driver in Gwinnett neighborhood

The footage, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, shows the black truck turn into the driveway with the white car right behind him. Both vehicles stop, and a passenger in the car jumps out, aims a gun at the truck and opens fire.

The truck driver is then seen quickly backing out of the driveway, hitting the white car with force before getting away. The car’s front end was damaged in the process.

The entire episode is over within 15 seconds, all while several cars on the two-lane street behind them are stopped in traffic. One driver decided to get out of the way by driving along the grassy shoulder and around the other vehicles, the video shows.

No one was injured by the gunfire, police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The truck was hit, but the extent of its damage was unclear. Officials could not confirm if other property had been damaged.

The suspects, later identified as 29-year-old Deunte Mosley and 30-year-old Angela Willie, were arrested the same day. Mosley is accused of shooting at the victim multiple times, and Willie is said to have chased the victim and then rammed her car into his, according to their arrest warrants.

Both were booked into the Gwinnett jail on a charge of aggravated assault. Willie is also charged with reckless conduct, and Mosley faces additional charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a highway.

“With all the motorists on the roadways, it’s important to practice patience,” Gwinnett police spokesperson Sgt. Michele Pihera told the AJC. “We all have somewhere to go. Don’t let someone else’s traffic violation lead to physical violence. Practicing safe and defensive driving could not only save your life, but it could also preserve the lives of all the other motorists upon our roadways.”