WATCH: Police seeking suspects involved in SW Atlanta gunfight

One of the suspects can be seen firing a handgun from behind a white SUV in a short video clip taken from security footage and released by Atlanta police. The incident took place Aug. 6 at the Gordon Plaza mall at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Road, police said.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the man seen in the video or with any information on an unknown number of suspects who were not captured by security cameras. They are wanted on charges of criminal damage to property, but additional charges could be filed once more information is gathered.