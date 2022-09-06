ajc logo
X

WATCH: Police seeking suspects involved in SW Atlanta gunfight

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a shootout at a strip mall in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Police are searching for multiple suspects they say were involved in a gunfight at a southwest Atlanta strip mall last month.

One of the suspects can be seen firing a handgun from behind a white SUV in a short video clip taken from security footage and released by Atlanta police. The incident took place Aug. 6 at the Gordon Plaza mall at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Road, police said.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the man seen in the video or with any information on an unknown number of suspects who were not captured by security cameras. They are wanted on charges of criminal damage to property, but additional charges could be filed once more information is gathered.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux2h ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
5h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
12h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
11h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
11h ago
Maxwell summary after Week 3
The Latest
Cops: Wrong-way driver fleeing Cobb officers crashes, kills man near South Fulton
1h ago
14-year-old boy shot to death in Clarkston; 2nd teen charged
1h ago
Alleged killer identified in 33-year-old Dade County homicide cold case
1h ago
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
7h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
11h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top