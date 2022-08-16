WATCH: Police release video of 3 suspects in Clark Atlanta campus robbery

Atlanta police shared video footage and photos of the suspects and are asking for help from the public as investigators work to identify them. The original incident took place on July 11 just before 5:40 a.m. when a woman called 911 to report that she’d been robbed, police said in a news release.

The woman was returning to her apartment in a complex on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard that morning and was confronted by the two men as she got out of her car in the parking deck, police said. One of the men held a gun to the victim’s stomach and demanded that she hand over her belongings, according to the incident report. The man told the victim to turn off her iPhone before handing it to him, the report said.