WATCH: Police release video of 3 suspects in Clark Atlanta campus robbery

Police are searching for two men and a woman suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint on Clark Atlanta University’s campus last month.
Atlanta police shared video footage and photos of the suspects and are asking for help from the public as investigators work to identify them. The original incident took place on July 11 just before 5:40 a.m. when a woman called 911 to report that she’d been robbed, police said in a news release.
The woman was returning to her apartment in a complex on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard that morning and was confronted by the two men as she got out of her car in the parking deck, police said. One of the men held a gun to the victim’s stomach and demanded that she hand over her belongings, according to the incident report. The man told the victim to turn off her iPhone before handing it to him, the report said.
When the victim gave the men her things, they ran away on foot and later got into a car driven by the woman, who is also listed as a suspect. After the two men got in the car, it drove away from the scene.
Security camera footage released by police shows the three suspects walking through a hallway. One of the men, dressed in all black, can be seen carrying a black handgun.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
About the Author