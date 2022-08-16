ajc logo
X

WATCH: Police release video of 3 suspects in Clark Atlanta campus robbery

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Police are searching for two men and a woman who are suspected of robbing a woman on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Police are searching for two men and a woman suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint on Clark Atlanta University’s campus last month.

Atlanta police shared video footage and photos of the suspects and are asking for help from the public as investigators work to identify them. The original incident took place on July 11 just before 5:40 a.m. when a woman called 911 to report that she’d been robbed, police said in a news release.

The woman was returning to her apartment in a complex on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard that morning and was confronted by the two men as she got out of her car in the parking deck, police said. One of the men held a gun to the victim’s stomach and demanded that she hand over her belongings, according to the incident report. The man told the victim to turn off her iPhone before handing it to him, the report said.

When the victim gave the men her things, they ran away on foot and later got into a car driven by the woman, who is also listed as a suspect. After the two men got in the car, it drove away from the scene.

Security camera footage released by police shows the three suspects walking through a hallway. One of the men, dressed in all black, can be seen carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Eddie Rosario (hamstring) not expected to require IL stint17h ago
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
4h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
4h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
5h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
5h ago
Flight attendant fired by Delta alleges racial discrimination
6h ago
The Latest
FBI: 28 teenagers rescued in Georgia in national sex trafficking operation
1h ago
3 shootings in McDonough that killed 2 may be related, police say
3h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
4h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top