WATCH | Murder suspect arrested 4 months after East Atlanta Village stabbing

The incident began when Smith allegedly discovered Gibson breaking into his car, according to police. Gibson ran and Smith, a former college football player, pursued him. When Smith caught up to Gibson, the 36-year-old stabbed him multiple times, police said.

Gibson left the scene before officers arrived, and Smith was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. Smith later died from his wounds.

In the ensuing months, homicide investigators said they identified Gibson as the suspected killer and secured warrants charging him with murder, aggravated assault and entering an automobile. Police did not say when Gibson was named a suspect, but they moved quickly after locating him at a house in northwest Atlanta’s Lincoln Homes neighborhood this month.

Explore Person of interest sought in fatal SE Atlanta stabbing

When investigators went to the front of the house to make contact with Gibson, he tried to leave through the back door, police said. However, the fugitive unit had already surrounded the house and he found himself face-to-face with at least five armed officers.

The back door opens onto a second-story deck, so officers told Gibson to crawl down the steps backward. He cooperated and was taken into custody without incident once he reached the ground.

Gibson was booked into the DeKalb County jail and remains there without bond.

Georgia Department of Corrections records show Gibson spent six years in state prison on two separate sentences after being convicted on a combined nine burglary charges. He also has another case pending, in which he is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Smith was a native of Statesville, North Carolina, where he was a standout football player at Statesville High School. He went on to play football at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. At the time of Smith’s death, his girlfriend was pregnant with their son, whom they planned to name after him. Smith was buried Oct. 13 at Belmont Cemetery in Statesville.