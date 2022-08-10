WATCH: Forsyth deputies use PIT maneuver to stop car after Ga. 400 chase

A Forsyth deputy spotted the car driving erratically on Ga. 400 South and began following it, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop based on the information out of Dawson and the car’s reckless driving.

The car initially stopped, but sped away when the deputy used his loudspeaker to tell the suspects to get out. After a chase that lasted less than 20 seconds, the deputy used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to force the car off the road and into an embankment just past Exit 13 for Peachtree Parkway. All four women were taken into custody.