WATCH: Convicted felon arrested while riding scooter armed in Atlanta, cops say

A man illegally riding a scooter on an Atlanta sidewalk led police on a foot chase last week after he failed to stop. Officers said they later found out he was a convicted felon and was in possession of a stolen gun.
The incident began after an officer noticed a man riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk and attempted a traffic stop Aug. 2. It’s illegal to operate an electric scooter on a crosswalk or sidewalk in Georgia. Police said the man, later identified as Michael Cortez Kirkland, discarded the scooter and began to flee.
While running toward a parking garage nearby, Kirkland removed a gun from his waistband and tossed it, police said. That prompted the officer to also pull out his gun and continue telling Kirkland to stop running, body camera footage released Friday shows.
Kirkland soon after fell inside the parking garage and was arrested, the video reveals.
“You ran with a gun,” the officer told Kirkland while searching him.
Kirkland told the officer that he didn’t have a gun, to which the officer told Kirkland he got him throwing the gun on footage. Officers located the suspect’s gun and confirmed it to be reported stolen by the Greenville Police Department.
“You tossed the gun; I almost shot you,” the officer told Kirkland.
Kirkland, who has a 16-arrest cycle and is a convicted felon, is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving a stolen gun, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and operating an electric scooter on a sidewalk, jail records show.
In 2017, Fulton County court records show that Kirkland was found guilty of simple assault. In 2019, Kirkland became a convicted felon after he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
In December 2021, Cobb County court records show that Kirkland was accused of possessing a gun as a convicted felony in August 2020. A court date, for which he failed to appear, was scheduled for March 2022, according to online records. His failure to appear in court prompted an arrest warrant out of Cobb County that Atlanta police also arrested Kirkland on, police said.
