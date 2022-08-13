WATCH: Convicted felon arrested while riding scooter armed in Atlanta, cops say

Kirkland told the officer that he didn’t have a gun, to which the officer told Kirkland he got him throwing the gun on footage. Officers located the suspect’s gun and confirmed it to be reported stolen by the Greenville Police Department.

“You tossed the gun; I almost shot you,” the officer told Kirkland.

Kirkland, who has a 16-arrest cycle and is a convicted felon, is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving a stolen gun, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and operating an electric scooter on a sidewalk, jail records show.

In 2017, Fulton County court records show that Kirkland was found guilty of simple assault. In 2019, Kirkland became a convicted felon after he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

In December 2021, Cobb County court records show that Kirkland was accused of possessing a gun as a convicted felony in August 2020. A court date, for which he failed to appear, was scheduled for March 2022, according to online records. His failure to appear in court prompted an arrest warrant out of Cobb County that Atlanta police also arrested Kirkland on, police said.