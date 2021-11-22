Warrants issued for 5 Henry County officers indicted on murder charges

The officers are each being charged with multiple counts, including malice murder, related to the death of 24-year-old Fernando Rodriguez while he was in police custody in 2019, Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. Once they turn themselves in, each officer will be held on $100,000 bond.

The five officers named in Friday’s indictment are Robert Butera and Quinton Phillips, who worked with the Henry County Police Department, and Hampton police officers Mason Lewis, Marcus Stroud and Gregory Bowlden, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.