5 Henry County officers indicted on murder charges in 24-year-old’s death

At one point, one of the officers can be heard on the body camera footage saying that Rodriguez was “holding his breath.” Another realized he had stopped breathing.

In a wrongful death suit filed by Rodriguez’s family, the officers should have given the man medical aid instead of continuing to restrain him. Instead, they waited for an ambulance to arrive. Rodriguez’s family ultimately accepted a $3 million settlement from the Hampton Police Department. The family is still pursuing legal action against the Henry County Police Department, the AJC reported.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital and died two days later. His death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner.

The Henry Grand Jury issued the indictment Friday evening after hearing two days of testimony from witnesses, Matteucci said. Warrants for the officers’ arrests will be issued next week. In addition to the previously listed charges, each officer has been charged with violating their oath of office.

