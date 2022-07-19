3 employees arrested after report of ‘inappropriate discipline’ at DeKalb day care

According to DECAL, a monitoring visit at the day care in April 2021 brought up no concerns.

In 2019 during a monitoring visit, the facility had issues with capacity and food services, with DECAL noting that the day care “will limit the number of children in this space to the licensed capacity” and “will train staff and monitor food served to children to ensure that the food does not present a choking hazard,” a report states. The day care also had issues with securing toys and other equipment, supplying activities to support child development, damage to a fence in the playground area, and checking outlets and replacing protective caps, the report also revealed.

In 2018, DECAL followed up with a complaint investigation in relation to missing or incomplete training for some staff and a missing criminal records check for two staff members, another report states. DECAL wrote that the facility would “schedule the required 10 hours of annual training each year” and ensure it was completed and “obtain the Required Satisfactory Records Check Determination before an individual is present at the Center.”

Appletree Learning Center and Academy is not the only DeKalb day care under investigation. Clarkston police were called to the Clarkston First Baptist Academy along Church Street a day after the incident at Appletree was reported, officials said.

A police report obtained by the AJC details surveillance footage that allegedly shows a child being pushed to the ground repeatedly by two teachers over the course of nearly three hours at the Clarkston facility. The child’s mother noticed bruises on the boy’s arm that were not there before he went to day care the same morning. Two people were listed as suspects in the report, but their identities were redacted by police.

Authorities are asking for parents who feel their child has been a victim of abuse at Appletree Learning Center and Academy to contact the DeKalb Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.