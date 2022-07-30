ajc logo
2 women sought on charges tied to child abuse reported at Clarkston daycare

Charges were filed against two women tied to child abuse allegations at Clarkston First Baptist Academy, authorities confirmed.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Two women face child cruelty charges tied to reports of child abuse at a Dekalb County daycare.

Clarkston police began investigating reports the alleged abuse at the Clarkston First Baptist Academy earlier this month.

On Friday, investigators issued arrest warrants for Bernetta Glover and Autumn Coney on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Police did not specify the women’s respective roles at the Clarkston child care facility. There was no record of them being booked into the DeKalb County jail Friday.

Officials said the charges stem from child abuse allegations first reported July 13. Officers responded to the daycare center in the 4000 block of Church Street after security footage surfaced that showed two teachers punching a child, Clarkston police said.

Explore2 metro Atlanta day cares under investigation for alleged child abuse

According to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the footage showed the teachers repeatedly pushing the child to the ground over the span of nearly three hours.

Krystin Collier said the footage showed daycare workers inappropriately disciplining her 3-year-old son on July 6, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The child’s grandmother told police the boy came home from school visibly upset the day of the incident and Collier grew suspicious when she noticed fresh bruises on his arm.

Police say when the mother and grandmother saw the video, it showed the child being pulled off the ground by his hair and thrown into a corner. Daycare workers in the video also appeared to slap and punch the boy with a closed fist, his mother and grandmother insisted in the police report.

Collier told Channel 2 one of the workers appeared to slam her son to ground to make him sit down. She indicated she and her mother confronted one of the teachers, who seemed to suggest Collier’s son was too rambunctious.

“Very disappointed because this is a church daycare, and I trusted these people with my child,” Collier told Channel 2.

Surveillance footage from a classroom at Clarkston First Baptist Academy shows two teachers pushing, slapping and punching a child at the daycare, according to a Clarkston police report.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

