2 women sought on charges tied to child abuse reported at Clarkston daycare

Krystin Collier said the footage showed daycare workers inappropriately disciplining her 3-year-old son on July 6, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The child’s grandmother told police the boy came home from school visibly upset the day of the incident and Collier grew suspicious when she noticed fresh bruises on his arm.

Police say when the mother and grandmother saw the video, it showed the child being pulled off the ground by his hair and thrown into a corner. Daycare workers in the video also appeared to slap and punch the boy with a closed fist, his mother and grandmother insisted in the police report.

Collier told Channel 2 one of the workers appeared to slam her son to ground to make him sit down. She indicated she and her mother confronted one of the teachers, who seemed to suggest Collier’s son was too rambunctious.

“Very disappointed because this is a church daycare, and I trusted these people with my child,” Collier told Channel 2.