Warrant: Man fired ‘aimlessly’ into DeKalb condo during shooting that killed 3

Arrest warrants are providing more details about what happened during a May 8 shooting at Brannon Hill Condominiums, where six people were struck by gunfire and three were killed.
DeKalb County police arrested 25-year-old Ofieo Ojego last week on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Authorities are now looking for Ajang Ruach, 21, in connection with the deadly shooting.
According to warrants obtained by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Ojego allegedly shot aimlessly using a 9mm Beretta handgun into an apartment filled with people at the complex on Old Hampton Drive. Police found three men dead in the living room, and another man and woman shot but alive. Another man who was shot was dropped off at a nearby hospital.
The identification of the victims has not been released. According to the warrants, two of the three deceased victims were shot in the head while seated in chairs, while the third was shot multiple times on different parts of his body.
Police received a call about 10 minutes after the shooting from a man claiming to “have just murdered someone” before hanging up, according to the warrants. Names were redacted by a judge in DeKalb.
Dispatch called back the man, who told them he was at Brannon Hill hiding in the woods and hung up again. Police were unable to locate the man. Cell tower records indicate he was at the incident location at the time of the shooting, according to the warrants.
A witness at the scene, with the same last name as Ojego, told police his family was there to retrieve some belongings. The witness told police he was in the apartment when he heard gunshots. According to the warrants, none of the three deceased victims had guns out or beside them. One had a firearm in his waistband.
During a DeKalb County Public Safety committee meeting Tuesday, police Assistant Chief Gregory Padrick said the shooting was the result of a dispute that began days before at the complex, but he did not get into details about the dispute. No video surveillance is available.
Anyone with information on Ruach’s whereabouts is asked to contact the fugitive task force by calling Crime Stoppers of Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
