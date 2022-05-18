Warrant: Man fired ‘aimlessly’ into DeKalb condo during shooting that killed 3

Dispatch called back the man, who told them he was at Brannon Hill hiding in the woods and hung up again. Police were unable to locate the man. Cell tower records indicate he was at the incident location at the time of the shooting, according to the warrants.

Explore Community advocates try to help residents at unsafe DeKalb County complex

A witness at the scene, with the same last name as Ojego, told police his family was there to retrieve some belongings. The witness told police he was in the apartment when he heard gunshots. According to the warrants, none of the three deceased victims had guns out or beside them. One had a firearm in his waistband.

During a DeKalb County Public Safety committee meeting Tuesday, police Assistant Chief Gregory Padrick said the shooting was the result of a dispute that began days before at the complex, but he did not get into details about the dispute. No video surveillance is available.

Anyone with information on Ruach’s whereabouts is asked to contact the fugitive task force by calling Crime Stoppers of Atlanta at 404-577-8477.