Warrant: Ex-Cobb hospital employees stole urn, threw away child’s ashes

The arrest warrant states that the Frederics took the bear and urn “with the intent to deprive said owner of said property.” The two removed the urn from inside the bear and took it to their home, officials said. They then threw away the ashes in an “unknown manner,” the warrant states.

“Just knowing that we lost her and losing the ashes all in one is very painful,” Massey told Channel 2. “Why? Why would y’all do that?”

Anilus and Rosnie Frederic are both facing charges of theft by taking and abandonment of a dead body. They were each released from the Cobb jail Saturday on a $8,470 bond.

A spokesperson for Wellstar said the allegations were immediately investigated when the former employees were accused.

“Wellstar can confirm that these individuals no longer work for Wellstar and that they never worked in a location where patients receive clinical services,” the spokesperson added.