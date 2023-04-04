Warrant: Ex-Cobb hospital employees stole urn, threw away child’s ashes

Two former hospital employees in Cobb County were arrested Friday after being accused of stealing an urn from a patient, records show.
It took just over two months for authorities to tie Anilus and Rosnie Frederic to the theft and take them into custody. According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple were working in the linen sorting facility at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Church Street on Jan. 25 when they took a teddy bear with an urn inside.
Keiran Massey told Channel 2 Action News that he and his wife were excited to become parents, but complications occurred six months into the pregnancy.
“We had a stillbirth. When (our daughter) got cremated, we talked to the people at the burial place, and they put her inside a bear,” Massey said.
His wife was at the hospital in January for treatment and took the teddy bear for emotional support, he told the news station. When she returned to her room after a shower, the bear was gone.
The arrest warrant states that the Frederics took the bear and urn “with the intent to deprive said owner of said property.” The two removed the urn from inside the bear and took it to their home, officials said. They then threw away the ashes in an “unknown manner,” the warrant states.
“Just knowing that we lost her and losing the ashes all in one is very painful,” Massey told Channel 2. “Why? Why would y’all do that?”
Anilus and Rosnie Frederic are both facing charges of theft by taking and abandonment of a dead body. They were each released from the Cobb jail Saturday on a $8,470 bond.
A spokesperson for Wellstar said the allegations were immediately investigated when the former employees were accused.
“Wellstar can confirm that these individuals no longer work for Wellstar and that they never worked in a location where patients receive clinical services,” the spokesperson added.
