BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Manhattan DA holds news conference after former President Donald Trump’s arraignment
X

Warrant: Ex-Cobb hospital employees stole urn, threw away child’s ashes

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Two former hospital employees in Cobb County were arrested Friday after being accused of stealing an urn from a patient, records show.

It took just over two months for authorities to tie Anilus and Rosnie Frederic to the theft and take them into custody. According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple were working in the linen sorting facility at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Church Street on Jan. 25 when they took a teddy bear with an urn inside.

Keiran Massey told Channel 2 Action News that he and his wife were excited to become parents, but complications occurred six months into the pregnancy.

“We had a stillbirth. When (our daughter) got cremated, we talked to the people at the burial place, and they put her inside a bear,” Massey said.

His wife was at the hospital in January for treatment and took the teddy bear for emotional support, he told the news station. When she returned to her room after a shower, the bear was gone.

The arrest warrant states that the Frederics took the bear and urn “with the intent to deprive said owner of said property.” The two removed the urn from inside the bear and took it to their home, officials said. They then threw away the ashes in an “unknown manner,” the warrant states.

“Just knowing that we lost her and losing the ashes all in one is very painful,” Massey told Channel 2. “Why? Why would y’all do that?”

Anilus and Rosnie Frederic are both facing charges of theft by taking and abandonment of a dead body. They were each released from the Cobb jail Saturday on a $8,470 bond.

A spokesperson for Wellstar said the allegations were immediately investigated when the former employees were accused.

“Wellstar can confirm that these individuals no longer work for Wellstar and that they never worked in a location where patients receive clinical services,” the spokesperson added.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Chaotic scene cuts short Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Trump rally in NYC2h ago

Credit: AP

Live updates: Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts
11m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp vetoes bill requiring lawmaker approval for college tuition hikes
1h ago

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
5h ago

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
5h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police searching for driver who critically injured pedestrian
1h ago
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Newton neighborhood; 2 others injured
4h ago
Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top