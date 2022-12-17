BreakingNews
Walmart cancels Gunna's sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rapper Gunna just days after his release from jail.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the department said it had been working with the store to address security ahead of Sunday’s event when Walmart canceled. A department spokesman directed all additional questions to the company.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Walmart for comment.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail Wednesday evening after pleading guilty to a single RICO charge in the sweeping gang case against fellow rapper Young Thug and other alleged YSL associates.

The Fulton County indictment alleges Young Slime Life is a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence and mayhem in recent years. Gunna and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were among 28 people charged in the case.

The musician had partnered with hunger relief company Goodr for what would have been the fifth year of “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” in his hometown.

Sunday’s charity event was planned from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Walmart on Old National Highway. In an Instagram post promoting the pre-Christmas giveaway, the “Pushin’ P” rapper said he planned to give out $100 gift cards to 1,000 shoppers. A link to register for a gift card was included, but demand was high and all 1,000 gift cards were claimed within hours.

That Instagram post has since been deleted.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

