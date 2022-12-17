Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say

The Fulton County indictment alleges Young Slime Life is a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence and mayhem in recent years. Gunna and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were among 28 people charged in the case.

The musician had partnered with hunger relief company Goodr for what would have been the fifth year of “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” in his hometown.

Sunday’s charity event was planned from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Walmart on Old National Highway. In an Instagram post promoting the pre-Christmas giveaway, the “Pushin’ P” rapper said he planned to give out $100 gift cards to 1,000 shoppers. A link to register for a gift card was included, but demand was high and all 1,000 gift cards were claimed within hours.

That Instagram post has since been deleted.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.