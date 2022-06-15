Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city

The first incident was reported at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday near Thomasville Park, which borders the blighted Forest Cove Apartment complex along Thomasville Boulevard. Police found a man shot and lying on the ground, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name was not released.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., two people were shot on a train at the Peachtree Center MARTA station. The victims’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to a MARTA official.

A weapon was recovered by MARTA police, but two suspects remain at large Wednesday.

Atlanta police were then called to the scene of a third shooting just before midnight in the Atlantic Station area, where one person was shot multiple times, Channel 2 reported. The victim was alert and breathing when they were taken to a hospital, and their condition was unknown Wednesday.

The fourth incident brought police to a BP gas station on Ponce de Leon Avenue, according to the news station. From there, another shooting victim was rushed to a hospital shortly after 1 a.m., this time in critical condition.

Around the same time, a woman was reported shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead and took herself to a hospital before police arrived. Police have not confirmed that shooting.

Several miles south, Georgia State University police working in the area of Woodruff Park said they heard several gunshots and found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds, Channel 2 reported. A person of interest was detained at the scene, Hunt told the news station.

A seventh overnight shooting was reported in the area of Windsor and Fulton streets in Mechanicsville. Police roped off a vehicle parked outside a convenience store after a woman was shot multiple times.

The woman was rushed into surgery and her condition was not known, Channel 2 reported.

None of the shootings were believed to be related, and all remain under investigation Wednesday. We are working to learn more.

