Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city

An officer stands at a crime scene outside a convenience store at the corner of Windsor and Fulton streets, where a woman was shot multiple times Wednesday morning. The shooting was one of seven reported in the city of Atlanta overnight.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Two people were killed in a spate of at least six separate shootings that sent police to crime scenes all across Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the scenes included Atlantic Station on the Westside, a downtown MARTA station, and a gas station in Midtown. Deadly shootings were reported near parks downtown and in southeast Atlanta’s Thomasville Heights neighborhood.

The shootings come during one of the hottest weeks so far this summer, which is typically accompanied by a spike in crime. Atlanta police officials have announced plans to increase patrols and add bicycle and mounted units as part of their “Summer Safety Plan.”

ExploreAtlanta’s assistant police chief to head department amid national search

From the scene of one shooting Wednesday, night commander Capt. Christian Hunt said officers were still in the fight.

“We encourage people to put the guns down,” Hunt told Channel 2 Action News. “We want you to work on better conflict resolution situations.”

The first incident was reported at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday near Thomasville Park, which borders the blighted Forest Cove Apartment complex along Thomasville Boulevard. Police found a man shot and lying on the ground, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name was not released.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., two people were shot on a train at the Peachtree Center MARTA station. The victims’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to a MARTA official.

A weapon was recovered by MARTA police, but two suspects remain at large Wednesday.

ExploreSuspects at large after 2 shot on train at Peachtree Center MARTA station

Atlanta police were then called to the scene of a third shooting just before midnight in the Atlantic Station area, where one person was shot multiple times, Channel 2 reported. The victim was alert and breathing when they were taken to a hospital, and their condition was unknown Wednesday.

The fourth incident brought police to a BP gas station on Ponce de Leon Avenue, according to the news station. From there, another shooting victim was rushed to a hospital shortly after 1 a.m., this time in critical condition.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
2 dead, several injured in at least 6 shootings in Atlanta overnight

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Around the same time, a woman was reported shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead and took herself to a hospital before police arrived. Police have not confirmed that shooting.

Several miles south, Georgia State University police working in the area of Woodruff Park said they heard several gunshots and found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds, Channel 2 reported. A person of interest was detained at the scene, Hunt told the news station.

A seventh overnight shooting was reported in the area of Windsor and Fulton streets in Mechanicsville. Police roped off a vehicle parked outside a convenience store after a woman was shot multiple times.

The woman was rushed into surgery and her condition was not known, Channel 2 reported.

None of the shootings were believed to be related, and all remain under investigation Wednesday. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

