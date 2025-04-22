Unidentified woman found dead near Atlanta cemetery on Easter Sunday

Police need help identifying a woman who they believe was shot to death and left in the woods near a northwest Atlanta cemetery.

The woman’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the woods at 2000 Marietta Blvd. NW. That address belongs to Crest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery at the intersection with Chattahoochee Avenue.

Officials have not shared many details, but said they believe the woman was Hispanic and that she had been shot. It’s not clear if she was killed there or elsewhere.