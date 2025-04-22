Unidentified woman found dead near Atlanta cemetery on Easter Sunday

Police need help identifying a woman who they believe was shot to death and left in the woods near a northwest Atlanta cemetery.
The woman’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the woods at 2000 Marietta Blvd. NW. That address belongs to Crest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery at the intersection with Chattahoochee Avenue.
Officials have not shared many details, but said they believe the woman was Hispanic and that she had been shot. It’s not clear if she was killed there or elsewhere.
They also do not know who she was, as she had no identification on her. Police released photos showing her distinctive tattoos in hopes someone will recognize the designs. The tattoos feature an eye on her right wrist, a treble clef/musical note on her left wrist, and a bird and a floral bird tattoo on her left thigh.
Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to provide any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
