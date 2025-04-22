Crime & Public Safety
Unidentified woman found dead near Atlanta cemetery on Easter Sunday

Police hope her distinctive wrist and leg tattoos will help identify her.
By
47 minutes ago

Police need help identifying a woman who they believe was shot to death and left in the woods near a northwest Atlanta cemetery.

The woman’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the woods at 2000 Marietta Blvd. NW. That address belongs to Crest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery at the intersection with Chattahoochee Avenue.

Officials have not shared many details, but said they believe the woman was Hispanic and that she had been shot. It’s not clear if she was killed there or elsewhere.

They also do not know who she was, as she had no identification on her. Police released photos showing her distinctive tattoos in hopes someone will recognize the designs. The tattoos feature an eye on her right wrist, a treble clef/musical note on her left wrist, and a bird and a floral bird tattoo on her left thigh.

The unidentified woman had these tattoos that police hope someone will recognize. (Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to provide any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
