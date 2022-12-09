Two indicted in shooting that killed 2, injured 15 over July 4 weekend 2020

In September 2022, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Jerry Emile and charged him with murder in the deaths of Erica Robinson, 32, Joshua Ingram, 20. Emile is charged with six counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, false statements, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Saeed Reed was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.