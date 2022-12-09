ajc logo
Two indicted in shooting that killed 2, injured 15 over July 4 weekend 2020

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two people were indicted in September in connection to a shootout that left two dead and more than a dozen injured over the Independence Day weekend of 2020.

In September 2022, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Jerry Emile and charged him with murder in the deaths of Erica Robinson, 32, Joshua Ingram, 20. Emile is charged with six counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, false statements, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Saeed Reed was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shootout occurred in the early morning of July 5, 2020. Atlanta Police said a large group was gathered at an Auburn Avenue intersection about 1 a.m. to watch fireworks at a party when someone began doing street racing maneuvers in his blue Chevrolet Camaro, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

During the stunts, the person driving the vehicle lost control of the car, striking two parked vehicles and a pedestrian, according to Atlanta police. It lead to a fight in the intersection with several people pulling out guns and shooting. A total of 15 people were hit and Robinson and Ingram were killed.

Atlanta police arrested DeAndre Brown in September 2020 but the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Brown and decided not to present his case to the grand jury, saying there was “insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.” Past AJC articles about the incident have been updated to note the development.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

