WATCH LIVE: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets’ healthcare for toxic exposure
Two Fort Benning soldiers dead, others injured during training in North Georgia

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Two Fort Benning soldiers died and three were others injured due to a weather-related incident Tuesday during training near Yonah Mountain in White County.

No names have been released but Army officials confirm the two soldiers were part of the Maneuver Center of Excellence training program, The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said in a release. The three injured soldiers were treated at the scene by Army personnel and transported to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released but they remain in the hospital.

Training is conducted by the Army on Yonah Mountain on a regular basis. Details on the incident have not been released and it’s not clear what the weather-related was.

This is the second deadly weather-related incident involved soldiers in Georgia in the past month. Last month, SFC Michael Clark, 41, died as a result of injuries after a lighting strike hit one of the training areas at Fort Gordon. Nine soldiers were injured during the incident on July 20.

About the Author

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

