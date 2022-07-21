BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Thunderstorms prompt ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson
Soldier dead, 9 others injured after lighting strike at Georgia Army base

Fort Gordon, outside Augusta, is the home of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the future home of the U.S. Army’s Cyber Command. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Fort Gordon confirmed Wednesday night that a soldier had died after a lighting strike in one of their training areas late Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Public Affairs Officer Anne Bowman, no name will be released until next of kin has been notified. Nine other soldiers were also injured in the strike and their conditions remain unknown.

Fort Gordon Range Control reported the lighting strike around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately. The soldiers were taken to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medical Center, located on base.

Fort Gordon, located about 10 miles west of Augusta, is the home of the U.S. Cyber Command and U.S. Army Signal Corps.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

