Soldier dead, 9 others injured after lighting strike at Georgia Army base

According to Deputy Public Affairs Officer Anne Bowman, no name will be released until next of kin has been notified. Nine other soldiers were also injured in the strike and their conditions remain unknown.

Fort Gordon Range Control reported the lighting strike around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately. The soldiers were taken to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medical Center, located on base.