Two children dead after fire engulfs Georgia home; mother hospitalized

As firefighters were rescuing the mother, they found the first child. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the fire chief told the news station. Soon after, crews located the second child, who died at the scene. The victims were not publicly identified.

The deaths shocked both firefighters and the small town of Manchester, which is home to less than 5,000 people.

“Been doing this for 30 years, and it’s never a good day,” Williams told Channel 2. “And to see crews as upset as they are.”

Williams said he spoke to the father and the fire appeared to start in the front of the house, possibly the living room. However, the cause is unclear at this time.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate, the news station reported.

