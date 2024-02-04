Two children dead after fire engulfs Georgia home; mother hospitalized

Two children were killed, and their mother was hospitalized early Sunday after a fire engulfed a family home in Meriwether County, officials said.
Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the home on Ira Parks Way in Manchester, about 40 miles northeast of Columbus, Manchester fire Chief Ben Williams told Channel 2 Action News. Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the residence, where officials said a couple and their two children lived.
The father, who was not home, was called about the fire and arrived at the same time as firefighters. He helped crews get the mother out and she was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries, Williams said.
As firefighters were rescuing the mother, they found the first child. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the fire chief told the news station. Soon after, crews located the second child, who died at the scene. The victims were not publicly identified.
The deaths shocked both firefighters and the small town of Manchester, which is home to less than 5,000 people.
“Been doing this for 30 years, and it’s never a good day,” Williams told Channel 2. “And to see crews as upset as they are.”
Williams said he spoke to the father and the fire appeared to start in the front of the house, possibly the living room. However, the cause is unclear at this time.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate, the news station reported.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author