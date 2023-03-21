TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Last cold morning ahead of warmer temps

“We were a little later than that this year if that was our final freeze that we saw yesterday morning,” Monahan said.

While the temperatures are still at-or-near freezing Tuesday morning, “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And we finish pretty nice later today,” Monahan said.

The high today will top out in the 60s, and tomorrow will bring even warmer temperatures with a high in the 70s. By Thursday and Friday, it’s going to feel like May again as highs climb into the 80s.

Rain returns to the forecast Friday with a 20% chance for some late showers. The weekend will bring more rain, including a 60% chance of storms early Saturday and a 30% chance of scattered showers Sunday.

