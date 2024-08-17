Crime & Public Safety

True crime show to focus on murder of Atlanta boxer Vernon Forrest

Season premiere of Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’ airs Saturday night
Georgia native Vernon Forrest was shot and killed in 2009 during a robbery in southwest Atlanta. Three men were later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Associated Press photo.

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

Georgia native Vernon Forrest was shot and killed in 2009 during a robbery in southwest Atlanta. Three men were later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Associated Press photo.
By
31 minutes ago

Georgia native and former champion boxer Vernon Forrest’s life was cut short in 2009 when he was robbed and gunned down near a gas station in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood.

The slaying of the 38-year-old, who ran a nonprofit group home for people with disabilities, stunned the community as police worked to establish a motive and track down the people responsible.

Vernon Forrest: Feb. 12, 1971 -- July 25 --- Born in Augusta, Forrest was a professional boxer who became a world champion in the welterweight and light middleweight divisions. He's noted for his two unanimous victories over Shane Mosley, widely considered the world's best fighter at the time. Forrest began boxing at age 9, and his professional record was 41-3, with 29 KOs. Forrest was gunned down at a gas station in Southwest Atlanta.

Credit: AJC file photo

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC file photo

Forrest’s murder will be highlighted in the season premiere of ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’ this weekend on Oxygen. Now in its third season, the true crime series highlights high-profile and bizarre killings from across metro Atlanta. The show features interviews with homicide detectives and victims’ loved ones.

ExploreMurder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’

Forrest died July 25, 2009, after being robbed and shot repeatedly in the back, authorities said at the time. The brazen killing of a former boxing champion garnered national headlines.

Within a month, thanks to witness cooperation and a little luck, detectives charged three people: Jquante Crews, 25 at the time, DeMario Ware, who was 20, and 30-year-old Charmon Sinkfield.

Forrest had stopped at a convenience store on Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta sometime after 11 p.m. to put air in the tires of his Jaguar. While his 11-year-old godson went into the store for snacks, police said Ware approached Forrest with his gun drawn and demanded his gold Rolex watch and custom diamond ring.

Forrest pulled his own gun and began chasing Ware, shooting at the 20-year-old, authorities said. When Ware escaped, Forrest encountered Sinkfield near the corner of Fulton and McDaniel streets, according to police. The two talked, then the boxer turned to walk away.

That’s when authorities said Sinkfield shot Forrest in the back at least seven times.

ExploreHow police cracked the Vernon Forrest case

One major break in the case came because Ware unknowingly walked in front of a surveillance camera, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

Cameras recording at the convenience store and a nearby apartment building showed Ware fleeing from Forrest. Ware eventually ran into a nearby apartment complex, where the security camera caught his face and later showed him getting into a red getaway car.

Ware turned himself in shortly after Forrest’s funeral, and police later tracked down the remaining two suspects.

Vernon Forrest got a New Orlean's style escort out of the church with horn players and a horse-drawn coach.

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows was working as an Atlanta homicide detective at the time. One issue investigators encountered was that Sinkfield, the gunman, had a twin brother, Meadows told the AJC shortly after the arrests.

“We had the darndest time figuring out which one was our guy,” he said.

Fortunately for police, Sinkfield’s twin was serving a six-year sentence for weapons charges at a federal prison in Salters, South Carolina, which ruled him out as a suspect.

“He had an alibi,” Meadows said.

ExploreKiller of boxer Vernon Forrest gets life without parole

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard initially sought the death penalty for the suspects, though all three men ultimately were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The show about Forrest’s murder and the ensuing investigation airs at 9 p.m. Saturday on Oxygen True Crime.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Toddler dies after Gwinnett woman leaves fentanyl near car seat, police say
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police arrest 4 suspects in killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

3 years into a life sentence, Alex Murdaugh to get his day before the South Carolina...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

2-month-old OK after teen steals car, leaves her behind dumpster, police say
Community leaders to bring resources to Mechanicsville after shooting near park
Man paralyzed in Gwinnett shootout gets life for killing 17-year-old ‘friend’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement