Trooper injured after gunfire exchanged with alleged racers in Rockdale, GSP says

A trooper was injured Saturday night after the Georgia State Patrol got into a shootout with a pair of alleged racers in Rockdale County, authorities said.
Several troopers were working on I-20 at about 11:40 p.m. when they tried to stop two vehicles from racing, according to the GSP. The vehicles eventually got off the interstate at Sigman Road, where one of them drove into a convenience store parking lot, troopers said.
“At some point during the interaction, gunfire was exchanged,” a GSP spokesperson said in a statement. “One suspect was taken to Grady (Memorial) Hospital and the other was arrested by Rockdale County deputies near the scene.”
Officials said one of the troopers sustained minor injuries during the incident, while another was unharmed. It’s unclear what happened to the other vehicle on the interstate, or if the trooper was shot. The names of the suspects were not released.
The GSP deferred further comment to the GBI, which said it was investigating an officer-involved shooting.
