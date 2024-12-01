Trooper injured after gunfire exchanged with alleged racers in Rockdale, GSP says

A trooper was injured Saturday night after the Georgia State Patrol got into a shootout with a pair of alleged racers in Rockdale County, authorities said.

Several troopers were working on I-20 at about 11:40 p.m. when they tried to stop two vehicles from racing, according to the GSP. The vehicles eventually got off the interstate at Sigman Road, where one of them drove into a convenience store parking lot, troopers said.

“At some point during the interaction, gunfire was exchanged,” a GSP spokesperson said in a statement. “One suspect was taken to Grady (Memorial) Hospital and the other was arrested by Rockdale County deputies near the scene.”