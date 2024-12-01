Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Trooper injured after gunfire exchanged with alleged racers in Rockdale, GSP says

The GBI is investigating after gunfire was exchanged between the Georgia State Patrol and at least one alleged racer at a convenience store parking lot in Rockdale County, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The GBI is investigating after gunfire was exchanged between the Georgia State Patrol and at least one alleged racer at a convenience store parking lot in Rockdale County, officials said.
By
1 hour ago

A trooper was injured Saturday night after the Georgia State Patrol got into a shootout with a pair of alleged racers in Rockdale County, authorities said.

Several troopers were working on I-20 at about 11:40 p.m. when they tried to stop two vehicles from racing, according to the GSP. The vehicles eventually got off the interstate at Sigman Road, where one of them drove into a convenience store parking lot, troopers said.

“At some point during the interaction, gunfire was exchanged,” a GSP spokesperson said in a statement. “One suspect was taken to Grady (Memorial) Hospital and the other was arrested by Rockdale County deputies near the scene.”

Officials said one of the troopers sustained minor injuries during the incident, while another was unharmed. It’s unclear what happened to the other vehicle on the interstate, or if the trooper was shot. The names of the suspects were not released.

The GSP deferred further comment to the GBI, which said it was investigating an officer-involved shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia State Patrol/AJC

High-speed pursuit on I-75 ends in crash, driver’s death
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

The worst Thanksgiving traffic expected today
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

$101K bond granted for suspected Four Seasons Midtown shooter
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Lovejoy police shoot, kill Hampton driver who pointed gun, GBI says 50m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Lovejoy police shoot, kill Hampton driver who pointed gun, GBI says 50m ago
Man, 70, killed during carjacking at SW Atlanta liquor store; suspect arrested2h ago
2 taken to hospital after house fire in Fayetteville
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips