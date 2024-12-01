Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Lovejoy police shoot, kill Hampton driver who pointed gun, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after a man was fatally shot by Lovejoy police on Friday night, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The GBI is investigating after a man was fatally shot by Lovejoy police on Friday night, officials said.
By
46 minutes ago

A 40-year-old Hampton man was shot and killed by Lovejoy police Friday after he pointed a handgun at them during a traffic stop, officials said.

At about 8:45 a.m., an officer noticed a suspicious car in a Lovejoy parking lot and went over to check its registration, according to the GBI. The officer got close and saw a man, identified as Jean Cesar, who appeared to be “racking the slide of a handgun,” the state agency said.

“As the officer gave Cesar orders to drop the gun, Cesar pointed the gun towards the officer,” the GBI said. “The officer fired his weapon, fatally wounding Cesar.”

No officers were injured during the incident, officials said. Cesar’s body will be taken to the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

It was the 80th officer-involved shooting that the GBI was asked to investigate in 2024. At the same time last year, the state agency had open investigations into 94 such incidents.

After the GBI investigation, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Quick arrest made in deadly Sunday shooting in Midtown, police say
Placeholder Image
Deputies fatally shoot armed man while serving rape arrest warrant in Cherokee
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

$101K bond granted for suspected Four Seasons Midtown shooter
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia State Patrol/AJC

High-speed pursuit on I-75 ends in crash, driver’s death
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Trooper injured after gunfire exchanged with alleged racers in Rockdale, GSP says1h ago
Man, 70, killed during carjacking at SW Atlanta liquor store; suspect arrested2h ago
2 taken to hospital after house fire in Fayetteville
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips