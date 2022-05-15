‘Treehouse’ structure at Chastain Park burns overnight

The unique, wheelchair-accessible “treehouse,” built completely out of wood, was destroyed in the blaze, according to a post on Chastain Park’s Facebook page. Representatives for the park wrote in the post they were grateful for neighbors who called 911 about the conflagration. The park said the quick action of its neighbors kept the flames from spreading, saving other parts of the playground.

The cause of the fire is unclear. Police referred questions to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.