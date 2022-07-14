BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity disrupts MARTA service, traffic at Atlanta airport
ajc logo
X

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity disrupts MARTA service, traffic at Atlanta airport

The incident at MARTA's airport station caused traffic to back up on I-85.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Combined ShapeCaption
The incident at MARTA's airport station caused traffic to back up on I-85.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 20 minutes ago

Traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was being disrupted by heavy police and fire activity Thursday afternoon around the airport’s MARTA station.

The delays were initially caused by a person on the tracks at the airport station, MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said. The rails had to be de-energized, preventing trains from traveling through the station.

MARTA police officers were able to safely remove the man from the tracks and take him into custody, Littles said.

MARTA acknowledged a “rail service disruption” on social media just after 3 p.m. and said it would offer subsidized transportation through its MARTAConnect service. The service made a link available for customers that will provide an $8 credit for Uber and Lyft rideshare services.

Traffic remains heavy in the area and delays are not expected to clear quickly, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex3h ago
Most eligible Georgians have gotten state income tax rebate
8h ago
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
45m ago
Agent Casey Close sues radio host over Freeman allegation
29m ago
Agent Casey Close sues radio host over Freeman allegation
29m ago
The Latest
WATCH: Suspect sought after fatal shooting over phone in Henry County, cops say
1h ago
Douglas County jailer charged with having sexual contact with inmate
2h ago
Georgia day care worker gets life in prison for molesting children
2h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top