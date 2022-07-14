TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity disrupts MARTA service, traffic at Atlanta airport

Traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was being disrupted by heavy police and fire activity Thursday afternoon around the airport’s MARTA station.
The delays were initially caused by a person on the tracks at the airport station, MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said. The rails had to be de-energized, preventing trains from traveling through the station.
MARTA police officers were able to safely remove the man from the tracks and take him into custody, Littles said.
MARTA acknowledged a “rail service disruption” on social media just after 3 p.m. and said it would offer subsidized transportation through its MARTAConnect service. The service made a link available for customers that will provide an $8 credit for Uber and Lyft rideshare services.
Traffic remains heavy in the area and delays are not expected to clear quickly, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author